ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A bacteria contamination advisory was issued Wednesday for Lake Shore Park beach, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The advisory was issued due to high bacteria levels found in water samples analyzed by the state, according to the ODH website.
An advisory is posted when “the level of bad bacteria in the water has reached unsafe levels and could make you sick,” according to the site.
In such cases the state health department advises children, the elderly and those in ill health not to swim. No one is prohibited from using the beach. Lake Shore Park is the only public beach in Ashtabula County under an advisory as of Wednesday.
Twenty-five beaches across Ohio were under advisories as of Wednesday, including the beach at Kelly’s Island State Park, according to the ODH.
Health officials said the advisories usually follow a period of wet weather, however that’s not the case this time.
Recent strong winds churned up contaminates in the lake water, resulting in this latest advisory, health officials said.
Problems can occur when a swimmer ingests contaminated lake water. Stomach aches, ear aches and nausea and vomiting can result.
As a general rule of thumb, people should avoid beaches a day or two after a heavy rain or wind, health officials said.
The state checks water quality at beaches regularly between late May and late August, according to the ODH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.