ASHTABULA — Police say a man allegedly held a woman at gunpoint early Friday morning inside a westside home.
City police were called at 1:05 a.m. to the 5500 block of Jefferson Avenue when neighbors heard a gunshot.
When police arrived on the scene, they ordered everyone out of the house. Shortly thereafter, a man and two women emerged from the house, police said.
No one was injured.
Police were told the suspect was still inside, police said.
"Officers established a perimeter and requested assistance from the [Ashtabula County] SWAT team," said Lt. Will Parkomaki, a SWAT team member.
The SWAT team cleared the house and did not find the suspect, he said.
Police have a name of a possible suspect and are on the lookout for him.
No other details were provided by the police Friday because it's an active investigation.
