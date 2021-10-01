ASHTABULA — Police say a man allegedly held a woman at gunpoint early Friday morning inside a westside home.

City police were called at 1:05 a.m. to the 5500 block of Jefferson Avenue when neighbors heard a gunshot.

When police arrived on the scene, they ordered everyone out of the house. Shortly thereafter, a man and two women emerged from the house, police said. 

No one was injured.

Police were told the suspect was still inside, police said.

"Officers established a perimeter and requested assistance from the [Ashtabula County] SWAT team," said Lt. Will Parkomaki, a SWAT team member. 

The SWAT team cleared the house and did not find the suspect, he said.

Police have a name of a possible suspect and are on the lookout for him.

No other details were provided by the police Friday because it's an active investigation. 

