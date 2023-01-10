PAINESVILLE — The man accused of killing Ashtabula caterer Timothy Meola pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lake County Common Pleas Court.
DeMarco Jones, 20, of Euclid changed his plea to guilty to the charge of aggravated murder, according to Lake County prosecutors.
His $2 million bond was revoked at the hearing.
Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon will sentence Jones at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Jones was arrested on July 28, 2022 for the 2019 murder of Meola, a 65-year-old Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner, who was found dead in his home on Sept. 7, 2019.
