JEFFERSON — Susan Hagan participated in her first meeting as a member of the Ashtabula County Board of Elections on Thursday.
Hagan said the chairs of the county Democratic and Republican parties have historically been a part of the Board of Elections.
“On a personal note, I love our county, I love our state and our nation,” Hagan said. “To have the opportunity to participate in our democracy, to ensure that our elections run smoothly, was truly an honor I’m happy to fulfill.”
The Board of Elections’ work will be a bit new for Hagan, but she said she previously worked for the then-Ohio School Facilities Commission for four years.
“We dealt with multi-million dollar contracts,” she said. “So I’m not unfamiliar with the process. Obviously, yes, there is a learning curve to the ins and outs to this, but I think I’m up to the task.”
Hagan said the four-year term for Christopher Newcomb, who previously held the seat, was up, and the Ashtabula County Democratic Party’s executive committee recommended that she be appointed to the Board of Elections.
County Democratic and Republican parties recommend appointments for boards of elections, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose approves or rejects the appointments.
Hagan previously served on Geneva City Council for six years, she said, and is the chair of the Ashtabula County Democratic Party.
The Board of Elections is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, and the director and deputy director of the board are of opposite parties.
At Thursday’s meeting, the deputy director and director switched positions, which takes place every two years. Charlie Frye, chair of the Ashtabula County Republican Party, took over as director, and Democrat John Mead moved to the deputy director position.
Hagan said both she and Frye have strong political opinions, but they set those opinions aside at the door to the Board of Elections office.
“When we step into the Board of Elections, we wear a different hat, and that is to ensure that each voter in Ashtabula County is assured that their vote is going to count,” Hagan said. “There is just a tremendous staff there.”
Hagan worked for several years as a poll worker on election day.
“I do see the hard work and the importance of working together to ensure fair and safe elections, and that is my commitment,” Hagan said.
She encouraged people to learn about the Board of Elections and how votes are counted in the county.
“Knowledge is powerful, and the more people know, the more misconceptions get thrown away,” Hagan said.
