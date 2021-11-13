Most Americans secretly dislike one or more beloved Thanksgiving classics, but eat it anyway to avoid hurting the cook’s feelings or because it’s an American tradition, according to a new survey conducted by Harris Poll.
Candied yams and green bean casserole turn out to be the side dishes most people hope won’t be on the Thanksgiving table this year, the survey showed.
Right at the top of the “least liked” list is candied yams.
Twenty-seven percent of the 5,000 people surveyed online by Harris last month admitted they don’t like candied yams, followed by green been casserole (25 percent), cranberry sauce (24 percent) and sweet potato casserole (21 percent).
“Nearly half of Americans called canned cranberry sauce ‘disgusting,’’’ the survey found.
One reason might be the fact that a third of households serve it still “in the shape of the tin can,” the poll reported.
The survey, commissioned by the grocery delivery company Instacart, didn’t say why people hate green bean casserole, which is built on a foundation of canned cream of mushroom soup.
But countless confessionals on the internet bear witness to the culinary hatred with headlines such as “Green Been Casserole is Disgusting” and “Death to Green Bean Casserole.”
Instacart revealed several other interesting preferences when it comes to Turkey Day dinner: 93 percent of Americans eat turkey on Thanksgiving, with 44 percent preferring white meat, with a quarter of Americans liking a mix of white and dark meat, and 20 percent preferring dark meat. Eleven percent did not have a preference.
The survey also found that Americans age 21 and older often consume alcoholic beverages on Thanksgiving, with more than half reaching for red wine. Only 10 percent drink white wine, while the remaining respondents drink beer or enjoy spirits.
