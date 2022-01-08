Sure to bring smiles Fairy Gardening Festival returns June 18 to Jefferson    

CONNEAUT [emdash] Evelyn E. Kohlman, 97, of Conneaut passed away January 1, 2022 at the Kremer Home in Conneaut. She was born February 2, 1924 in Geneva, the daughter of Lee and Elva (Shobe) Duncan. Evelyn devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She retired in 1984 from Premix in…