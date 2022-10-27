ASHTABULA — A pair of Democratic candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court were in the city on Wednesday afternoon, visiting the Family Resource Center.
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner, who is running for the position of Chief Justice against Justice Sharon Kennedy, and First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas, who is running against Pat DeWine for an associate Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, spoke with Juvenile Court Administrator Andrew Misiak and Resource Center Director Kelly Butcher about how the center operates.
Misiak said the center opened in 2017.
“What we really did, since 2015, when we came, was really looked at our youth detention center,” he said. “We had a 20-bed facility, 16 male, four female. In [2015] we got there, it was overcrowded. We had 23, 24 kids in it at any given time.”
Children at the facility ranged in ages from 12 to 18, Misiak said.
“We looked every day at our census and said, ‘Why are these kids here?’” he said.
The children in the detention center were either serving time or didn’t need to be there, he said.
“You don’t want to have too many kids who are system-involved, because they just become deeper and deeper into the system,” Misiak said.
The resource center was initially open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There was some push back from law enforcement agencies at the start of the program, Misiak said.
“We work really well with police now,” he said. “It was kind of a learning curve.”
Brunner said when she started a drug court program, law enforcement also pushed back.
“You eventually win them over,” she said.
The county’s juvenile detention center was closed in 2018, the first time a detention center had been closed in the state in almost 30 years, Misiak said.
The resource center is 100 percent funded through grants, he said.
Brunner asked if Ohio is a leader in this sort of treatment for juveniles.
“We have been in drug courts, in mental health courts,” she said.
Misiak said Ohio is a national leader in this.
Closing the detention center keeps low-risk juveniles learning from high-risk juveniles while they are locked up, he said.
“Diversion does a fantastic job of getting the youth what they need immediately,” he said.
Zayas said she appreciates how the county understood the impact of detention on young children.
She said she spent time as a juvenile public defender, and wondered about the impact of detention on children she represented.
“There was a case I represented, there was a child that was eight or nine years old, and he wound up being detained well over a month, if not two months,” Zayas said. “And at the end of the day ... the charges were dismissed.”
Brunner asked what percentage of children who enter the resource center have drug abuse issues.
Misiak said less than 10 percent.
“I think it’s because we’re catching it so early,” he said. “We’re getting them earlier and earlier.”
Zayas asked how the staff was able to get buy-in from the public for this model.
“We really tried to hone in on, ‘What would you want for your own child?’” Misiak said.
Staff met with law enforcement from around the county, and continues to have those meetings, he said.
“I love what you’re doing here,” Brunner said.
