ASHTABULA — Small Business Saturday, a holiday that encourages Americans to patron downtown stores, is just around the corner.
By offering customers a chance to win some really great raffle prizes, the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce hopes to get as many people as possible to shop small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26, said Greg Church, executive director.
“It’s hard to believe but November and the holiday season is upon us,” he said. “We will provide interested businesses with signage to use on Nov. 26, to show they are participating with the Chamber raffle and signage that customers can use for photo ops to enter to win.”
Customers will be encouraged to share their pics on social media with the tag #SHOPLOCALBULA to be entered into the drawing. Participating businesses and rules to play will be advertised on the Chamber website and Facebook page.
Businesses interested in being a stopping point for customers, should let the Chamber know.
“We will get you signage for selfies and a printable PDF for your door,” Church said. “If you have sales or specials for Small Business Saturday, let us know, so we can spread the word. Even if you do not have a store front, if you are offering deals for Small Business Saturday, we want to help you advertise it.”
Anyone who would like to donate something to the raffle, the Chamber will pass it along to a small business supporter.
“We look forward to helping spread the word on how our community can shop local this holiday season,” he said.
