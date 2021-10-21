There are a number of resources available to help women dealing with breast cancer.
Dr. Alberto Montero, Director of the Breast Cancer Program at UH Seidman Cancer Center, said it is important for patients to have a strong support system.
“That could be obviously, family, friends, your provider, so to have a good relationship with your cancer team,” Montero said. University Hospitals also provides patients with navigators, who walk them through the treatment process.
Dr. Amitabh Goel, Chief Medical Officer at UH Conneaut and Geneva, said a support group was recently created in Geneva.
“Anything that we can do to help them navigate this is done,” Goel said.
The UH Geneva group is for all types of cancer, and is for those who are going through treatment as well as those who have already completed treatment, according to information from UH. Anyone looking to join the group can contact Kellie McGinnis at 440-593-0364.
Caregivers and family that are involved are encouraged to attend the meeting.
“There are wonderful places like the Gathering Place that provide a lot of resources for patients, support groups, exercise, diet, how to cope with some of the side effects that are inherent in some of the things that we do,” Montero said.
The Gathering Place has locations in Beachwood and Westlake, with the goal of filling the gaps in existing programs in the area, according to the Gathering Place’s website.
The Gathering Place has a number of different programs, including lifestyle recommendations, various exercise programs and various support groups, according to their website.
Additionally, the American Cancer Society has resources available for people with breast cancer, including the ability to chat with volunteers who are breast cancer survivors. Those resources can be reached via the American Cancer Society’s website, www.cancer.org.
