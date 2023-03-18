Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn responded via email to comments made at a Wednesday night school board meeting.
At the meeting, the president of the district’s local branch of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees union announced that members had voted overwhelmingly in favor of having no confidence in Hrina-Treharn’s leadership.
A representative of the district teachers union stated that union members stand behind a no-confidence vote they took last year.
Jack Dubsky, a resident of the district, said he and a group of community members had collected more than 500 signatures in a month on a petition calling for a no-confidence vote in Hrina-Treharn’s leadership.
At a recent meeting, Hrina-Treharn said she is dedicated to the district. In a late Thursday night email, Hrina-Treharn said her commitment remains.
“My dedication to the district remains steadfast and has not wavered,” Hrina-Treharn said. “I have high expectations for students, staff, and administrators including myself. A theme that emerged after meeting with each and every employee in the district when I started was that there was a yearning for Geneva to once again become the ‘destination district.’”
Hrina-Treharn praised district staff for their hard work on a variety of projects, including adding professional development days to the district’s calendar, integrating more technology into the district, increasing communication and reinstating and adding programs and positions.
“We’ve created a Portrait of a Graduate to grow and instill the characteristics and skills we believe each student who graduates from Geneva should possess,” she said. “Currently, we are constructing our Strategic Plan with stakeholders that will guide our decisions and foci moving forward with an emphasis on personalized learning.
“Again, I sincerely hope that moving forward, everyone’s efforts can be concentrated on our students and bringing the community together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.