Sunny skies, music and lots of ribs at Lake Shore Park this weekend Crowds expected at 18th annual Rib Burn-Off 

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The 18th annual Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off returns today and Sunday with live music, fireworks and lots of barbecued ribs. The burn-off was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival begins at noon today and continues through Sunday with many national and local rib teams competing for awards, including best-tasting ribs, best sauce and people’s choice awards.
“We’ll have ribs and many other traditional fair foods sure to satisfy everyone’s taste buds,” said Peggy Davis, administrative assistant at the Ashtabula Township Park Commission. “If the weather forecast holds true, we expect crowds of people to come out and enjoy the food, music and beautiful sunsets at Lake Shore Park.”
Ashtabula Township Trustee Bambi Paulchel said the Rib Burn-Off is always a great success.
Mother Nature also is predicted to smile on the Burn-Off, with sunny skies and highs around 75 degrees for both days.
A Classic Car Show will take place 4-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Several local bands have been booked to play at the event, including:
• Michelle Robinson Band — 1-5 p.m. Saturday;
• Country Redford — 6-10 p.m. Saturday;
• Ernest T Band — 1-4 p.m. Sunday, and
• Good Question — 5-8 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free.
