Sunflowers. Those bright yellow blooms whose heads follow the sun are a sure sign that summer days are coming to an end.
Sunflowers tend to bloom in Ohio in the late summer and early fall. August and September are the months to look out for, but the dates vary each year based on the weather and the sunflower variety.
The blooms tend to last only about three weeks and can be spotted right now all over Ashtabula County — in fields, in yards, in gardens and sometimes in random spots where a seed was dropped by a feathered friend.
Here's a list of sunflower fields and farms within driving distance from Ashtabula County. Don't forget your camera!
• Arrowhead Orchard
Pick-your-own Sunflower bouquets! Three u-cut sunflowers are included with the price of admission to the activity area, while supplies last. Additional flowers are available for purchase. The orchard also offers pick-your-own apples, pumpkins, and fun fall activity weekends.
Where: Stark County – 11724 Lisbon St. SE, Paris, OH 44669
When: Sept. 2-Oct. 31
• Harps Harvest
Admission includes the opportunity to walk through the fields, take photos with the flowers, and pick and take home three flowers.
Where: Stark County – 6636 High Mill Ave., Massillon, OH 44646
When: Contact the farm for sunflower harvest info.
• Kuchta Farms Pick-Your-Own Sunflower Weekends
More than 2 acres of beautiful sunflowers. Spend some time roaming through the sunflower plants searching for that perfect flower to cut and take home with you! Take lots of photos. Separate ticket purchase is required for entry to the Sunflower Patch. Tickets are purchased upon arrival to the Sunflower Fields.
Where: Trumbull County – 4480 Route 82, Newton Falls, OH 44444
When: Sept. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and Oct. 12.
• Maria's Fields of Hope in Avon
The field is expected to be in full bloom for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This year, Maria's Fields of Hope is experimenting with five different varieties in a 26-acre field where 780,000 seeds were planted.
Where: Lorain County – Corner of Chester Rd. and Jaycox Rd., Avon, OH (It is visible north of Interstate 90, between the Lear-Nagle and Route 83 exits)
When: September. Once in bloom, the field is open from sunup to sundown. Visit Maria's Shop at the field seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. per volunteer staff availability.
