JEFFERSON — Inspired by one of her favorite holidays, Lena Hanusosky, 9, of Leroy Township, and her turkey donned Pilgrim costumes Friday afternoon for the small animal costume contest at the Ashtabula County Fair.
Lena earned first place in the contest, Kayce Saari, of Dorset, garnered second for her Pegasus costume.
“This was the hardest year to choose a winner,” said Brooke Motley, who was crowned fair princess Tuesday night. “We had so many great entries.”
The small animal event included about 30 poultry, rabbits, guinea pigs, goats, chickens, lambs and their owners.
Chase Asher, 13, donned an inflatable alien costume, while his lamb, named Anna, wore an astronaut costume. She didn’t seem real happy about it.
Khole DeFazio, 12, of Ashtabula, brought her rabbit in a dinosaur costume.
“His name is Bruce,” she said.
Eli Hanusosky, 7, of Thompson, whose rooster, Cricket, won the rooster crowing contest Thursday, brought a chicken dressed as a dinosaur hatching out of its egg. He won fourth place for his creation.
Several girls started singing the “Addams Family” theme song when a rabbit dressed as Cousin It and its owner like Wednesday in the hit TV series. Several spectators joined in before the winners were announced.
Chloe and Camden Dwyer, both 11, dressed their goat, Rascal, in a wizard costume, while Ellie Asher, 10, put an angel costume on her goat and she wore red horns and cape to be the devil.
In the meantime, the grandstand drew a big crowd for the second day of harness racing and pari-mutuel betting. And for the second day in a row, those who wished to wager had to share their programs because officials ran out.
Emily Smith, of Saybrook Township, stood and cheered for her picks, but came out about even, if not a little less money than she started with, she said.
Ellen Kolman, of Ashtabula, set the amount she could spend at $5, she said.
In the Saddle Horse Complex, the draft horse hitch classes took place, with the Rettingers, owners of Whispering Pines Percherons, showing their prized horses.
“Our horses are our pride and joy and also how we make a living,” Kellie Rettinger said during a recent Star Beacon interview. “They are not just animals to us, they are partners who work very hard alongside us.”
The Rettingers show their horses in hitch and riding classes at the fair and other events each year, such as the Equine Affaire.
At Holly Cotterman’s lemonade stand just east of the race horse barns, Kiona Justice, of Monroe Township, said they’ve been pretty busy despite the rainy, hot and humid weather.
The forecast for today and Sunday looks brighter with sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees and less humidity, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
