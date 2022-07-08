ASHTABULA — The Finnish-American Heritage Association (FAHA) invites all those partial to roots in Finnish heritage to visit its artifacts, collections of Finnish lapel pins, shirts and all sorts of interesting items from Finland.
The FAHA also provides educational tours at the Finnish American Cultural Center for a small fee, especially suited for second- and third-generation Finns.
The Cultural Center, also known as the log cabin, can be found at 1330 W. 8th St. in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
The log cabin is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays throughout the summer, and other days by advance notice.
All events and the museum are open to the public. There is Finnish history available, as well as history of the Ashtabula Harbor.
The annual Finn Fish Fry will be held Aug. 22 at Saybrook Township Park. Tickets are on sale at the Finnish American Cultural Center.
An attempt to provide a permanent museum to the lives of Finnish people who populated Ashtabula started in 1998, was concluded in 2006.
The log cabin has been used as an educational cultural center for the past 16 years.
Just after the turn of the 21st century, John Riddell of Ashtabula became aware of a log cabin company and negotiated a price for the log cabin. Three years later, in June of 2004, construction began with the delivery of the lumber.
The project took about two years and was completed June 30, 2006.
The museum was built on a piece of land that once held Sovito Hall, he said.
Sovito Hall was a central piece to the Finnish experience in the early 20th century. The building was the center of a variety of cultural and sporting events.
The hall was demolished in 1961.
Finnish citizens who visit America often make the museum a part of their tour, Riddell said.
Appointments can be made for other times, call Linda Riddell, 440-964-2519 or Elsa Shepard 440-998-2061.
Learn more information, go to FAHA-ashtabula.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.