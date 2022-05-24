ASHTABULA — Summer projects are slated for Ashtabula Area City schools and properties, including a new field house at the junior high.
All buildings will be empty by the end of May, signaling the start of summer maintenance projects, Treasurer Mark Astorino said.
Parking lots will be seal coated, Lakeside Junior High School will get needed roofing repairs, a new sound system will be installed at Lakeside High School’s football stadium, LHS’s auditorium will get new lighting, and LJHS’s field house project will get underway.
The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education approved a $1.4 million bid in March from Declan Construction of Brookfield Township.
The district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to pay for the field house, Astornio said.
“COVID put the project on hold,” he said. “The completion date is fall.”
The field house will be a 5,000-square-foot building with restrooms, a locker room, concession stand and storage space for maintenance equipment.
Both high school and junior high school athletes will use it.
