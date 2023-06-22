ASHTABULA — A free, family-oriented summer fun day is in the works for Saturday at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus on Wade Avenue.
The My Neighborhood Collaborative (MNC), a non-profit, and the Dragon Empowerment Center (DEC), an outreach of the Ashtabula Area City Schools and Ashtabula County Community Action, have joined together to host a Family Summer Fun Health and Safety Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Bus Loop at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus (ALEC), 2300 Wade Ave.
The event is free and open to everyone.
Ashtabula City fire and police departments, including Officer Mark Allen and his K-9 partner will be there, as well as the fire safety trailer.
Saybrook Township Water Rescue Team will provide info on water safety. Bikers Against Child Abuse will display their motorcycles, according to Jen Bunnell, DEC coordinator, and Pete Bean, MNC coordinator,
“An added feature this year will be a ‘fly in’ by a MedeVac helicopter,” Bean said. “There will be an opportunity to see the aircraft which is essentially an airborne emergency room. They will be flying in around noon and spend about an hour or so at the site. We are grateful for their participation in this event.”
Participating community agencies include: Ashtabula County Community Action Agency, the Ashtabula City Health Department, Ashtabula County Health Department, Community Counseling Center, University Hospitals, AACS Primary PTO, Catholic Charities, Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, Youth Opportunities, Signature Health, After School Discovery, Children’s Services Board, and Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities. They will have information, give-aways, games, and activities.
The Ashtabula County District Library is bringing the Bookmobile with information about the library and how families can get a library card.
Witch City Tacos Food Truck will provide food for the event.
Those who come to the event are invited to bring an item to donate to the Dragon Empowerment Center. Needed items are: non-perishable food items, hygiene products (body wash, soap and deodorant), boy’s sweatpants size 6-12, girl’s leggings 6-12 and new undergarments. These items allow DEC to fulfill its mission to serve the students of the Ashtabula Area City School District.
“The DEC has always sponsored events during the summer for local families, this year our efforts are aimed at making sure people in our community are aware of the resources available and how to access them. And of course, to promote safe, healthy, family fun!” Bunnell said. “Working together has allowed us to really plan a wonderful event for all.”
For more information, go to Facebook @dragonempowermentcenter or Facebook.com/my.neighborhood.collaborative.
