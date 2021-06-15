ASHTABULA — An annual program to feed area children in need kicked into full gear on Monday at three area sites.
The summer meals program is organized by numerous organizations and coordinated by Community Action, said Dave Jordan, systems coordinator for Head Start, which manages the summer program.
Jordan said the resources to pay for the meals come from the United States Department of Agriculture and coordinated local by Community Action.
“It passes through the Ohio Board of Education,” he said.
An estimated 800 children will be served by the program each week and there are there are 16 distribution sites throughout the week. He said five frozen meals are provided for each child and are picked up at the specific sites in Ashtabula, Ashtabula Township, Jefferson and Geneva.
Jordan said the program had a smooth first day this year thanks to more communication between site organizers.
“We had more time to plan. We had a Zoom meeting with all the site directors,” he said.
Each site gave a tentative estimated regarding need, Jordan said. He said the meals include a frozen entree, such as a turkey sandwich or pizza, and fruit cup and juice boxes.
Jordan said people can just show up at the sites or call 440-993-7716 to register.
The Monday sites are 11 a.m. at the Ashtabula Public Library; noon at the Ashtabula County YMCA in Ashtabula and 1 p.m. at Harbor Topky Library.
The Tuesday sites are 11 a.m. at the Dream Center in Ashtabula; noon at G.O. Development Center and 1 p.m. at Woodman Estates.
The Wednesday sites are 11 a.m. at Community Counseling Center; noon at Kingsville Library and 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Village Recreation Center.
The Thursday sites are 11 a.m. at Eagle Street Park in Geneva, noon at the Geneva Public Library and 1 p.m. at Bardmoor Estates in Ashtabula.
The Friday sites are 11 a.m. at Harbor Ridge Apartments in Ashtabula; noon at the Educational Services Center on 13th Street in Ashtabula; 1 p.m. at Bonniewood Estates and 2 p.m. at Peoples Missionary Baptist Church in Ashtabula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.