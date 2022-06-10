ASHTABULA — The summer food service program to feed Ashtabula County children is in full gear at three area sites.
The summer meals program is organized by numerous organization and provides free meals to children ages 1 to 18. Individuals ages 19- 21, who have been identified as having mental or physical disabilities and are following Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) also are eligible for free summer meals.
The meals include a frozen entree, such as a turkey sandwich or pizza, a fruit cup and a juice box.
Most sites will serve a free lunch through Aug. 5, but a few have specific dates.
The Country Neighbor Program sponsors all the sites, except the Kingsville Public Library.
The sites in Ashtabula County include:
• Giddings Park, an activity starts at noon with a meal served at 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, through July 29.
• Orwell Village Apartments, 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Asbury Park in Orwell, 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Summer Robotics Institute at A-Tech, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday, July11-July 28.
• Grand Valley Public Library, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Grand Valley Elementary, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, June 13-June 24.
• Country Neighbor program, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Grand Valley School, soccer, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, Aug. 1-5.
• Grand Valley School, football, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Friday, July 25 to Aug. 18.
• Conservation Station, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
• Orwell United Methodist Church, Vacation Bible School, 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 25-29.
• Kingsville Public Library, noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday June 14-17, and same times July 12-Aug. 20, sponsored by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.
Children can show up at a site without reservations.
For more information, contract Joshua Woodard Program Coordinator at Country Neighbor Program at 440-437-6311 or by email at Joshua.woodard@countryneighbor.org, or call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (486479).
