ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Dust off those lawn chairs and put on your dancing shoes — it’s concert time at Peleg Sweet Park.
The concerts take place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday in the park at the corner of State Road and Route 20.
“The crowds get bigger and bigger every year and these concerts cost taxpayers no money,” said Joe Pete, township trustee.
Trustee Stephen McClure said he looks forward to another fun-filled concert season.
In the event of bad weather, the program will be inside at the East Side Presbyterian Church, across from the gazebo.
Refreshments will be available and restrooms provided by the church. Concert-goers should bring their own chair or blanket.
The 2022 concert schedule at Peleg Sweet Park:
• June 14 — Dennis Ford
• June 21 — Sherry Cornell, 7-8 p.m., and Danny Pugliese, 8-9 p.m.
• June 28 — Blues Project
• July 5 — Thunder Creek, Fourth of July Memorial and Veterans Memorial
• July 12 — Back When Band
• July 19 — The Frank Moravcik Band
• July 26 — Nicely Done
• Aug. 2 — Remember Then
• Aug. 9 — Elvis
All concerts are free and open to the public.
