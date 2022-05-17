ORWELL — Get out your dancing shoes — summer concerts are coming to Orwell, starting June 15.
The nine-week concert schedule includes a wide variety of music to be played Wednesday evenings at Chaffee Memorial Park.
The concerts are slated to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with pre-concert music provided by local musician, Bill Cook, starting at 5 p.m.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the concerts will be held inside St. Mary’s Parish Hall. A featured organization will benefit from selling concessions at each concert.
“It brings the community together. It is a great opportunity for people to relax with their neighbors,” Orwell Mayor Tami Pentek said.
Gwen Biennas, Bill Cook and Bob Deniham coordinate the events.
“I like giving back to my community,” Biennas said. “I do it because I enjoy it. I enjoy listening to good music.”
“Take Two” with Ellie and Doc will provide Rock, Pop, Country and Motown tunes on June 15 with St. Mary Vincent Charities the featured organization.
“The Grand River Drifters” will entertain June 22, featuring Rockabilly, Country and 60’s with Beyond with the Conversation Station selling concessions.
“The InCahootz Band” is scheduled to perform June 29 featuring Pop, Rock, Country and Motown music with the concert series as the featured organization.
On July 13, the “Martin Brothers Band” is scheduled to play gospel, country and bluegrass music with St. Mary Centennial selling concessions.
“The Castaways” will perform music from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and beyond on July 20. The Grand Valley Ruritans will be the featured organization.
“The High Horse Band” is scheduled to play July 27, providing pop rock tunes from the 60s through the 90s, country and blues as the Grand Valley Chamber of Commerce is the featured organization.
“Wicked Vinyl” is scheduled to play Aug. 3, featuring 70s and beyond music as the Friends of the Grand Valley Library sell concessions.
“Good Question and Dennis Ford” are scheduled to play 50 years of Rock’n Roll Doo Wop on Aug. 10 with First Responders benefitting.
The “Summer of ‘65” playing rock’n American bandstand with the Grand Valley Interfaith Services selling concessions on Aug. 17.
