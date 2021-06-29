ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Dust off those lawn chairs and pack a cooler for tonight — it’s concert time at Peleg Sweet Park.
The concerts take place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday in the park at the corner of State Road and Route 20.
“The crowds get bigger and bigger every year and these concerts cost taxpayers no money,” said Joe Pete, chairman of the trustee board.
Trustee Stephen McClure said he looks forward to another fun-filled concert season, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the event of bad weather, the program will be inside at the East Side Presbyterian Church, across from the gazebo.
Refreshments will be available and restrooms provided by the church. Concert-goers should bring their own chair or blanket.
The 2021 concert schedule at Peleg Sweet Park:
• Today, June 29 — Lee Ann Bancroft and a Fourth of July Memorial and Veterans Memorial ceremonies
• July 6 — The Frank Moravcik Band
• July 13 — Donnie Monda, Back When Band
• July 20 — Blues Project and James Fuller
• July 27 — Remember Then
• Aug. 3 — Nicely Done
• Aug. 10 — Elvis
• Aug. 17 — Thunder Creek
