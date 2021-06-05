Summer boating season underway in Ashtabula County

The lines at area boat docks are starting to pick up and heavy machinery is being used to place larger vessels in the water for the summer boating season.
Law enforcement officials who deal with the rivers, streams and lakes of Ohio are urging caution for those heading out to fish or just enjoy a day of relaxation.
One of the areas of concern for the U.S. Coast Guard is the large amount of new boaters that are heading out onto Lake Erie without proper training and boat inspections, said Joe Neff, a public affairs officer for sector Buffalo.
“We are seeing a lot of new boat owners with no prior experience,” Neff said. He said people who are buying used boats should have them inspected and make sure all necessary safety gear is on the vessel.
“Get with someone who has that boater experience,” Neff said. He said there have already been a lot of calls for boater rescue when the vessels have failed.
The U.S. Coast Guard Fairport Station addresses the area from Lake County to the Pennsylvania line and to the border of Canadian waters and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Water Craft Division, based at Geneva State Park, handles a similar territory from Fairport Harbor to Conneaut.
The Ashtabula Coast Guard Station is operational for the summer at least until Labor Day and then a review of how long to stay open will occur depending on how busy the boating season is, Neff said.
Lt. Chuck Stiver, from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division, said a big early season concern is the temperature of Lake Erie.
“The water is still cold,” he said. “We would encourage them [boaters] to wear some thermal [clothing]. It doesn’t take long to get hypothermia.”
He said ODNR officials can be found at area boat ramps providing information to boaters that are interested. Stiver said a boat can be boarded by law enforcement if there is probably cause of a violation.
Neff and Stiver emphasized the importance of wearing flotation devices while boating and to make sure they fit properly.
Neff said it is also important to be aware of the surroundings, have the proper communication equipment, including a maritime radio, and a fully charged cell phone.
The 2020 boating season ended up being much busier than originally thought with the COVID-19 virus so active throughout the year. A busy season is expected again this year, Neff said.
The use of flotation devices is extremely important the boating experts said.
“The Coast Guard recommends life jackets with bright colors, and reflective striping and make sure they fit,” Neff said.
Stiver said it is important to provide a flotation plan to a family or friend so authorities will know where the trip was scheduled in case a rescue is needed.
“File a flotation plan with somebody. We don’t know to start looking for you till we know you are missing,” he said.
“It can be as simple as a phone call.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.