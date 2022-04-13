ASHTABULA — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Ashtabula early Thursday morning.
The Ashtabula police were called to the Spring Street Bridge on East 46th Street shortly after midnight for a man armed with a shotgun and threatening suicide, according to police reports.
Officers found the man, 23-year-old David Ward Jr., of Ashtabula, on the bridge and armed with a gun.
Police tried to talk him into dropping the gun, to no avail, Chief Robert Stell said.
When Ward approached the officers with gun in hand, an officer shot him once in the chest, according to police and Ashtabula County Coroner's Investigator, Keith Stewart.
Ward succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m. Thursday at Ashtabula County Medical Center, Stewart said.
According to police, Ward was originally from Geneva.
His body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, Stewart said.
In accordance with department protocol, BCI was contacted and will be conducting the investigation into the incident, Stell said.
