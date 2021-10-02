ASHTABULA — (Mary) Sue Curtis Ducro of Ashtabula was recently recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Canton Lincoln High School Alumni Association for her many years of professional and community service.
Her son, J.P. Ducro IV, introduced her at the ceremony.
A 1951 graduate focusing on academics and musical stage productions, Ducro graduated from Denison University, received a Master’s Degree from University of Miami in Florida, and completed all but the dissertation for her Doctorate at Case Western Reserve University. A licensed psychologist, she worked with public, parochial, and Happy Hearts School for disabilities and lectured at several universities.
She later became a licensed funeral director and certified grief management specialist to assist with the family business, Ducro Funeral Services. She’s also the recipient of the highest national award in funeral service, the Pursuit of Excellence Eagle.
She helped form and worked with several local bereavement support groups including Compassionate Friends and school Crisis Intervention teams and wrote numerous articles for professional journals.
She helped to found one of the first Sabin Oral Polio Vaccine projects with her late husband, J. Peter Ducro, and had been active with the Ashtabula County District Library, Woman’s Fortnightly Book Club, Wayside Garden Club, Community Gardens, and, as a member of the Junior League of Canton and Cleveland, initiated the Women’s Service League of the Ashtabula Arts Center.
