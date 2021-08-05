KINGSVILLE — Kids Only 4 is looking for community support.
The 2021-22 school year is approaching soon and Kids Only 4 is looking for help filling a school bus with supplies.
Items needed include: crayons, glue, paper, pencils, dry erase markers, tissues, three-ring binders, scissors, anti-bacterial wipes, notebooks, folders, crayon boxes, backpacks and any other school supplies not listed.
Donations are being collected through Aug. 20.
The bus, donated by the Buckeye Local Schools bus garage, will arrive Aug. 23. Superintendent Patrick Colucci will help Kids Only stuff the bus.
For information, call 440-335-1540.
