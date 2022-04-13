ASHTABULA — The Kids for Positive Change Team presented “Earth Day Every Day” on Monday to After School Discovery students.
The KPC team is comprised of students from Ashtabula Area City Schools and St. John School, and are part of an ongoing partnership between Kids for Positive Change and After School Discovery.
The KPC Team’s seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade students taught first and second grade After School Discovery students about the plastic pollution problem and how it negatively affects marine animals.
KPC Team eighth grader Clara Harchalk said she taught students about endangered sea turtles and light pollution.
Nesting turtles once had no trouble finding a quiet, dark beach on which to nest, but now they must compete with tourists, businesses and coastal residents for use of sandy beaches.
U.S. beaches, popular with humans and turtles alike, are now lined with condominiums, houses and hotels. Lights from these developments discourage females from nesting. If a female fails to nest after multiple false crawls, she will resort to less-than-optimal nesting spots or deposit her eggs in the ocean. In either case, the survival outlook for hatchlings is slim, according to the Sea Turtle Conservancy.
“Lighting near the shore also can cause hatchlings to become disoriented and wander inland, where they often die of dehydration or predation,” Harchalk said. “Hatchlings, scientists believe, instinctively are attracted to the brightest horizon, which is usually over the ocean. Excess lighting from the nearshore buildings and streets draw hatchlings toward land, where they may be eaten, run over, or drown swimming pools.”
Eighth-grade students, Michelle Pasqualone and Jaselle Kresinsky taught students about the importance of sharks to marine ecosystems and led a shark-tooth study with real shark teeth.
“As top predators, sharks play an important role in the ecosystem by maintaining the species below them in the food chain and serving as an indicator for ocean health,” Michelle said. “They help remove the weak and the sick as well as keeping the balance of the ocean.”
Seventh-grader Emma Call and ninth-grader Malia Stills taught students about the impacts of plastic pollution on all marine animals. They said the most visible impacts of plastic debris are the ingestion, suffocation and entanglement of hundreds of marine species.
“Marine wildlife such as seabirds, whales, fish and turtles mistake plastic waste for prey,” Emma said. “Most then die of starvation as their stomachs become filled with plastic.”
The KPC Team then led After School Discovery students in a culminating “Take Action” project, making reusable bags from t-shirts.
“Students teaching students is a highly successful teaching model,” said Camille Licate, founder of Kids for Positive Change. “I’m so happy the Kids for Positive Change and After School Discovery partnership provides this opportunity for our Ashtabula County students.”
Licate and her KPC Team will be presenting to After School Discovery students, again, come the Summer of Discovery program.
Licate also plans to facilitate professional development classes for After School Discovery instructors.
