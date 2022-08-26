ASHTABULA — New offerings, new students and a total of 34 academic programs that can be completed entirely at Kent State University at Ashtabula had everyone smiling Thursday on the first day of classes.
About 1,800 students are enrolled for fall — down less than 5 percent — putting the campus in a much better position than many similar institutions, which have seen enrollment drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We all know the past couple of years have been challenging, but there are exciting opportunities here for us to really impact learners in our community as we move forward,” said R. William Ayres IV, who began serving as interim dean and chief administrative officer on July 1, following the retirement of longtime Dean Susan J. Stocker.
Ayres pointed to new programs, in addition to already established programs in in-demand job fields like allied health, cybersecurity and IT.
“We are very excited to welcome everyone back to campus to start this new academic year,” Ayres said. “There are now more classes, events and people in general back on campus this fall. Personally, I am thrilled to be here and looking forward to getting to know the Ashtabula community and what makes our campus and this area so special.”
Previously, Ayres was the dean and chief administrative officer at Kent State Trumbull.
Now in its 64th year, the Ashtabula campus now offers 16 bachelor’s degrees, 18 associate degrees and 11 certificates. Learners can also begin coursework in more than 360 world-class programs at Kent State.
New offerings include certificates in medical assisting and medical billing, and a bachelor’s in social work will be launching soon. Plus, KSU Ashtabula is set to welcome its first cohort of the respiratory therapy program’s satellite campus at Cleveland Clinic (main campus downtown) in the spring.
Tuition for this school year is $3,531 per semester — that is 45 percent less than the cost of average Ohio public four-year universities.
As for enrollment, KSU at Ashtabula’s retention is the highest it has been in several years, now over 60 percent.
While walking to class and meeting up with new friends, students admired the $2 million renovation of the Main Hall Auditorium, which was completed in 2019, thanks to funding through an Appalachian Regional Commission grant and a local foundation donation.
Renovation of the Main Hall B-Wing Corridor didn’t go unnoticed, as well.
Freshman Ben Welty said he was a little nervous but ready to get going on his education.
James Kailburn, a freshman from Perry High School, said he was a little nervous about his schedule, but it was handled easily by university officials.
