ASHTABULA — Eight Ashtabula County students are celebrating their graduation from Ashtabula County Medical Center’s ACMC Academy.
The summer internship allows high school students to experience a variety of healthcare careers as they work daily alongside hospital caregivers.
The majority of students who complete ACMC Academy go onto college to earn healthcare-related degrees.
“I am proud of the ACMC Academy and the students who come through our doors to learn more about healthcare,” said Michael Habowski, ACMC president and CEO. “But I am equally as proud of the caregivers who take time out of their busy schedules to mentor these students. They show them the level of dedication it takes to be an ACMC caregiver, and they inspire the students to continue pursuing their dreams in healthcare.”
ACMC Foundation Executive Director Tammy Netkowicz, said she appreciates caregivers who contribute their time, experience and knowledge.
“Our caregivers make this program, and we are grateful," she said. "Many of them look forward to this every summer as much as the students do.”
High school students apply for the internship in the spring and are chosen by a panel of caregivers who review information from the students and their schools.
Students completing the 2022 ACMC Academy are: Patrick Beebe, Jefferson Area High School; Madeline Blenman, St. John School; Brielle Bogardus, Pymatuning Valley High School; Hailey Booth, Geneva High School; Ethan Detrick, Edgewood High School; Jalyn Dietrich, Edgewood High School; Julia Krznaric, Pymatuning Valley High School and Eva Oster, St. John School.
As part of the ACMC Academy commencement ceremony, each student talked about what they learned during their internship.
Several of the students said they have wanted a career in healthcare since early childhood.
Since 2014, about 20 percent of ACMC Academy graduates return to ACMC as new hires to help people in the communities where they grew up.
Several of the students discussed what they learned that surprised them or that confirmed their career choice.
“I learned that I am a people-person, and I will be advocating for my patients," Bogardus said. "ACMC Academy will make me a better nurse in the future.”
Booth, who wants to be a physician, said ACMC Academy showed her the relationships that form between patients and caregivers.
Dietrich said she learned how important empathy is when dealing with others.
"Patience is a key for caregivers, because family members may have more questions than patients," Oster said. “They are worried about their loved one, so it is understandable.”
For completing the eight-week internship, each ACMC Academy graduate received a $500 scholarship and the ACMC Foundation awarded an additional $1,000 scholarship to Krznaric and Bogardus.
For more information about ACMC Academy, please visit www.acmchealth.org/academy.
