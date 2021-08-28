ASHTABULA — The ages vary, but the anxiety during the first week of class goes across generations as students go back to school at Kent State Ashtabula.
Some students are continuing to take classes online, but many returned to campus this week to take their first in-person class in 18 months. Many of the laboratory intensive classes have been on campus throughout this year, but others did not come back until this week.
The Kent State Ashtabula staff was on hand to greet students with a ticket for a free meal or help them earn a free T-shirt by getting a staff signature at the different campus buildings.
Masks have been mandated for students and staff except when people are alone. Teachers may remove the mask while teaching, but must maintain social distancing.
