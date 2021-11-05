SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The implementation of social-emotional learning (SEL) was the topic of a presentation at Thursday’s Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education work session.
Joseph Gerics, who was hired in August to serve as student success/SEL coordinator for the district, wanted to explain what social-emotional learning means and entails, he said.
“Social-emotional learning is an evidence-based approach to help build capacity in students to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions,” he said.
Gerics explained that social-emotional learning is not a fringe approach to educating students. The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) already has SEL state standards in place and SEL is considered by ODE as one of the four major learning domains in the state.
“The common misnomer I hear about SEL is that it removes consequence and lowers expectations for kids,” he said. “Actually, it’s quite the opposite. SEL builds capacity in children and gives them tools that allow them to be successful to meet high and rigorous expectations.”
Gerics provided data to the board demonstrating its importance.
“SEL is not the magic bullet to cure all the problems in education, however, when SEL is implemented, studies show a decrease in problematic student behavior, and an increase in student learning gains,” he said. “The formula for success as it relates to SEL is building capacity for safe and supporting learning environments, explicit SEL instruction and integration of SEL with academic instruction.”
Gerics also highlighted how SEL will help to increase employability factors in students upon graduation.
SEL-related skills are the top 10 factors that employers are looking for, according to the World Economic Forum.
Gerics said he’s excited to be a part of AACS and described the direction he would like to take with social-emotional learning in the district. He has been working in various capacities within each building to help build a unique approach to SEL that meets the needs of students in that building.
“We have an excellent district SEL curriculum with ‘7 Mindsets’ that will help support and foster SEL learning in our students,” he said. “I am also working closely with each building to help build a unique SEL approach that will help address the varying needs we are seeing at each school.”
Gerics believes SEL can be a valuable tool to help address chronic absenteeism, decrease negative behavioral occurrences in the classroom, increase academic achievement and graduation rates.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Mark Potts said, “The district is bringing unprecedented changes, such as social-emotional learning, that is both exciting and a game-changer for many students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.