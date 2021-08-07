ASHTABULA — Tim Caruthers carefully worked the best angle for a photo as a group of fishermen and women from Tionesta, Pa., posed on Friday morning outside River Marine Supply Co.
Caruthers and other area charter captains report a good walleye season on Lake Erie this year.
“Very good, excellent,” said Caruthers of the fishing this year. He said the season was a little more windy than last year, but was able to get most of his trips completed.
The opportunity to run multiple trips in the same day has been available for Caruthers and other captains. On Friday he was teaming up with fellow captain Jeff Taylor to run a second excursion.
“I don’t do that very often,” he said.
Caruthers said there are a lot of charter captains hitting the water because the fishing has been so good the last couple of years.
“The amount of charter captains are coming out of the woodwork,” he said.
Captains said fishermen come from all over the United States and the world.
Caruthers said he has had visitors from as far as Texas and Wyoming this year.
“The majority of the business is coming from [the] Pittsburgh [area],” he said.
Jeff Taylor said the fishing has been very good and the market is high. He said he could do two excursions a day if he wanted to, but it can be draining.
Susan Criswell, of Tionesta, Pa., said she enjoyed her first fishing trip in Ashtabula.
“It was great. This is my first time [fishing] with Captain Tim,” she said.
Taylor said the fish have been bigger this year.
“They [the clients] are getting more meat to take home and that’s what it is all about,” he said.
Jason Heinbaugh works as a fish cutter at the River Marine Supply property. He said he has been cutting fish as a summer part-time gig for 20 years.
The charter captains return to shore is decided by how quickly each group can get their limit (six walleye per person), Heinbaugh said. He said the captains could return to shore by 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. depending on how the fish are biting.
“People come from all over. We have had people from Washington state, Australia, Brazil,” Heinbaugh said.
He said he loves the job because of the camaraderie with the fishermen. He said he loves talking to the people and meeting new people along the way.
Heinbaugh said the business usually averages about 10 charters a day and sometimes fishermen come from Lake Shore Park to get their fish cut.
