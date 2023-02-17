GENEVA — An attempt to reset relations between the Geneva School Board and the community sparked even more angry words at a Wednesday night school board meeting.
Board President Jamie Ortiz read a prepared statement before the public comment section of Wednesday night’s meeting.
“We believe it is important for us to make a statement regarding the growing division about the district in our community,” Ortiz said. “It is time we all take a breath and hit the reset button on how we are working together. We must remember why we are all here, to serve and support our community’s students by providing the best education and school experience possible.”
She said the board had two priorities when they hired a new superintendent two years ago: communication and accountability.
Ortiz said Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn has done a great deal to improve communication from the district to the community.
Hrina-Treharn has also created more accountability in the district, Ortiz said.
“Despite these efforts, we all know that more can be done, and we are working toward making more progress on this as a board, as is Dr. Treharn, the entire central office staff, and the vast majority of all people who come to work in our buildings, for our district, every day,” Ortiz said. “We are all proud to be Eagles, and we must all apply our pride to positively shape the education and opportunities for the students in our community.
“Today we are asking everyone to join us in being part of the solution to improving how we perform as a district, to embrace higher standards, stronger performance, and be willing to repair relationships that are not positive, but definitely could be,” she said. “We will accomplish far more by working together.”
Board member Sarah Fisher also read her own prepared statement.
In it, Fisher said the worst thing in her life at the moment is her job on the school board.
“Geneva Area City Schools, in my opinion, is in a situation that cannot end well,” she said.
She said no one is talking in an effort to resolve issues, and if critics of the board continue to complain, they could do even more harm to the district.
Hrina-Treharn said she is dedicated to this district.
“I truly believe, if some individuals spent as much time as they have trying to get me to leave, as they have on coming together in the best interests of the community, our schools, and most importantly, our students, we would be in a very different place right now,” she said.
Numerous community members spoke at the meeting’s public comment period.
Jack Dubsky, a Geneva resident, said he was not going to speak at the meeting before the prepared statements were read.
He said Hrina-Treharn is the biggest bully in the district.
“I talked to classified employees, I talked to certified employees, I talked to parents, and it all boils down to you, Dr. Treharn,” he said. He called for Hrina-Treharn’s resignation.
Hrina-Treharn has been a frequent target of residents speaking at school board meetings, with speakers blaming issues like the 2021 teacher’s strike, bullying in the schools, and teachers departing the district on her.
Audrey Pate also said she was not planning to speak when she attended the meeting.
She pointed out the need to have additional kindergarten teachers to reduce class sizes.
“If you want to do more, you figure out how to get some staff in these buildings, full-time, all the time,” Pate said.
A pair of parents raised the issue of racial slurs being directed at Black students.
In other business:
• The board decided not to move forward with a proposal from SPIRE to renegotiate the PILOT agreement between SPIRE and various taxing entities in the area.
At a meeting last month, the board discussed the proposal, which would allow SPIRE to stop paying PILOT payments and instead pay their usual annual taxes, but would also give the schools free access to the facility until 2050.
Board member Amber Metzler said she spoke to community members in the intervening month.
“During our discussion last month, I was leaning toward, and had even mentioned that I thought that this was a definite savings for the school district, but only if we were willing and able to stay with them through 2050,” she said. “It is my belief that is too long of a time for us to commit to any type of change in an agreement.”
Metzler said the deal would only save the district $184,000 over the span of 27 years.
“While that’s a lot of money, even the people that I spoke with in the community thought, over that length of time, we should be seeing something a little bit more substantial if this was going to be worth our time,” Metzler said.
Fisher said it is impossible to know if the owners of SPIRE will still exist 27 years down the road.
• Hrina-Treharn presented a pair of potential drafts of a 2023-2024 calendar to the board.
“On one of the drafts, the first student day is Aug. 30, which would make the last student day June 5, and on the second draft, the first student day is Aug. 23, making the last student day May 29,” she said.
