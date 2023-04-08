What’s wrong with people? What happened to kindness and proper manners — especially when dealing with the elderly?
My parents and grandparents taught me to treat others as you would have them treat you, but apparently that rule has been tossed to the wayside.
While traveling home on the not-so-friendly skies after my cruise, I witnessed two examples of very bad behavior, also known as air rage.
As I boarded the first plane, from Miami to Newark, the unpleasantries started right in front of me.
A young woman put her purse on the seat of another passenger, an aisle seat, while she searched for a place to store her carry-on bag in the overhead compartment.
An elderly man removed her purse from his aisle seat and placed it on her seat by the window. That’s when the woman went ballistic.
“You touched my bag! You don’t touch my stuff! You don’t touch MY stuff!” she repeatedly hollered, creating quite a commotion.
She stuck her finger in the old man’s face and continued to rant about it. She wouldn’t let it go.
When he tried to explain, she shut him down. His wife started to cry. I felt so sorry for her.
A bunch of us hollered for the flight attendant. I thought for sure the disruptive woman was going to get kicked off the plane — at least I hoped so.
“Please remove this angry woman,” the elderly man told the flight attendant. “I refuse to sit by her.”
What did the flight attendant do? He moved the woman to first class, rewarding her bad behavior.
A whole lot of us were pretty disgusted.
During the second leg of my trip, from Newark to Cleveland, an elderly woman opened the overhead compartment to get something from her bag when the man sitting behind me yelled, “If you touch my bag, I’ll hit you with my cane!”
That startled the woman, who meekly replied, “Uhhh ... OK.”
I wanted to say something to that guy, but instead, I gave him a mean look. Poor old lady!
I just don’t understand it.
What happened to common courtesy? And what’s up with attacking old people? What happened to respect your elders?
I spent a good deal of time thinking of proper punishments for the perpetrators guilty of these incidents of air rage:
• Reroute their luggage to Ukraine. I’m sure the people there would appreciate some new clothes and toiletries.
• Remove them and rebook them on a flight to Siberia.
• Give the pilot a white cane and sunglasses to wear. Then have him personally greet the angry travelers.
• Have the flight attendants tell them, “Hang on! The pilot is drunk again!”
In addition to what’s happening in our skies, a few of our local grocery and drug stores are making it more difficult to shop there, thanks to self-check-out lines.
Why do I have to do their work? I’m not trained to check out groceries. I want someone trained to do it. After all, I’m the customer and the customer is always right! (That’s what I learned from working at Sears years and years ago.)
I’m too old to undertake that kind of responsibility. For example, weighing and then self checking a bunch of bananas can take me up to five minutes. That’s time I will never get back! As I get closer to death, time is important. I don’t want to spend my last minutes on earth checking out groceries.
I could use that precious time to peruse the pile of letters I receive daily from Medicare and AARP, as well as advertisements for burial plots.
These days, us old folks can’t be too careful. Take a look:
• The mall — Watch out for attacks from women selling wrinkle cream outside department stores. If you aren’t careful, you can be dolloped with a scent that sends you into anaphylaxis shock.
• The cable company — Be ready to dig all sorts of identification out of your wallet just to pay a bill. You’d think they would be happy just to take your money.
• On the road — Most of us drive a little slower these days, much to the dismay of a lot of younger, impatient drivers. They like to pass us on double yellow lines, honk their horns and give us a certain finger!
It’s like what Bette Davis once said, “Old age ain’t no place for sissies!”
Shelley Terry forgot to tell faithful readers about a darling young boy she met on the cruise. As they disembarked, the little boy sweetly said, “Good-bye nice old lady.” You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com
