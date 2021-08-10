JEFFERSON — A meeting was held on Monday afternoon to discuss the status of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Earlier this year, a pair of provisions were included in the state’s biennial budget that allowed the state to take control of the lodge. Since the legislation passed, the county met with entities in the county interested in the fate of the lodge. On Monday, the county commissioners hosted another meeting on the topic.
The provisions in the budget direct the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to enter into an agreement to take possession of the lodge by the end of the year.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the commissioners had reached out to the state and asked for a meeting, but the state is currently conducting due diligence. It will probably be a couple of weeks before they finish that work, he said.
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said the ACCVB has retained legal counsel, and that counsel was able to have a conversation with the director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Siegel said ODNR is continuing to explore their options as it relates to the lodge.
Siegel said the ACCVB’s intent is to continue to move the ball down the court, so the matter doesn’t end up sitting on someone’s desk.
Kozlowski said everyone needs a little more time to gather information and gather their thoughts. “I think that’s probably where we’re at,” he said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro suggested meeting again once a date was set to meet with ODNR, to go over any concerns.
The meeting also touched on who will end up with control of the lodge once the process is complete.
Kozlowski said that the commissioners have been advised that if the county does not reach an agreement with ODNR, the lodge will not transfer to the state’s control.
There may be an opportunity for a partnership between the state and the county, Kozlowski said.
The state takeover of the lodge was the topic of a meeting in Geneva-on-the-Lake earlier this year. Kozlowski and Ducro were present at the meeting, along with county Auditor Dave Thomas and state Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur. Residents expressed concerns that the state taking control of the lodge would force other lodgers in the area to lower their prices, and could damage the area’s branding as Ohio’s Wine Country.
