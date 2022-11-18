GENEVA — The Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education voted on Wednesday night to employ Smolen Engineering to design a new board office, and use a construction manager at risk to coordinate the project.
The decision came after an hour-long presentation from Chris McCloskey, an attorney with the law firm retained by the district, about the differences between a construction manager at risk and a general contractor.
McCloskey said the district had difficulties with the multiple prime contracting when the new schools were constructed in the 2000s.
“The issues that the district experienced with that project, with that delivery model, is really the reason for the legislature’s introduction of the following three delivery models in 2012,” he said.
McCloskey said construction managers at risk are brought in earlier in the process, and provide multiple cost estimates through the design process, while general contractors are brought in at the end of the design process and provide a single cost for the entire job.
General contracting is a much cleaner approach to delivering a construction project, he said.
A general contractor has a 10 to 15 percent markup over multiple prime contracting, while a construction manager at risk has a roughly eight to 10 percent markup.
Members of the board asked McCloskey a number of questions, including what would happen if no construction managers at risk seek the job.
If no construction managers at risk are interested in the position, the district can bid the project out to a general contractor, McCloskey said.
At a meeting in August, the board approved a preliminary design for a new board office, which would be located to the south of the Geneva High School Media Center.
The new construction became necessary after the district’s former board office, located on South Eagle Street, failed a fire inspection.
Administrators were relocated to the various schools, but students and parents spoke out against the move.
The district explored a number of different possibilities, including a proposal to renovate the former Pairings building, located just to the east of the former board office, and building a new board office elsewhere on the high school property, before deciding on the site south of the high school’s media center.
The vote was unanimous.
The board will have to issue a request for qualifications, inviting construction managers at risk to submit their resumes to the district. The district will then select a number of construction managers at risk to participate in a request for proposals to determine who the district will hire.
In other business:
• The board approved writing a pair of letters of support for a new multi-modal trail to extend from Geneva Township Park to Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary School.
Geneva-on-the-Lake Village Administrator Jeremy Shaffer said the path will cost $1.5 million, and is part of a larger, joint grant application with the Ashtabula County Metroparks, Geneva Township, Andover, and SPIRE.
Board member Richard Arndt asked who would maintain the trail.
Geneva Township Trustee Tiffany Miller said the hope is currently that the trail could be constructed in a way t hat it could be plowed.
Arndt was the lone ‘no’ vote on the motion.
• The board discussed altering the district’s public comment policy.
Board meetings include a pair of half hour long public comment periods, one at the start of the meeting and one at the end, with participants given a maximum of five minutes to speak.
Board member Sarah Fisher ran through the rules on public comments from other county school districts from around the county, which varied in how long public participation periods were allowed to last, how long individual attendees were allowed to speak, and whether or not speakers had to sign up to speak before the meeting.
Board President Amber Metzler said at the Ohio School Board Association’s recent conference, she attended a number of discussions about public meetings, hearings of the public, Robert’s Rules of Order, and other topics.
“By far, the majority of the people that participated in these learning sessions that I attended have one hearing of the public, they have three minute time limit, and many of them are on 15 minutes, as opposed to the 30,” Metzler said.
No action was taken at the meeting.
“Any changes to (the current policy), we would have to bring before the next meeting,” Metzler said. “It would have to be a first reading then a vote. But based on the information that we’ve gotten from other local districts, that we’ve done the research on, and then what we heard at the capital conference, I really think that we have room to make this process a little bit better and more productive.”
