ASHTABULA — The deadly house fire on July 15 at 3829 Station Ave. has been ruled accidental by the state fire marshal.
A 3-year-old girl died in the blaze and her mother was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to reports.
The fire broke out around 2:40 p.m. in the two-story white house, just north of Audrey Place, according to firefighters reports.
The fire originated in the living room of the residence but no further information was released from the state’s fire marshal.
Another adult and two children escaped the blaze, Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said.
Within minutes, Ashtabula firefighters arrived on the scene to discover a fully involved house fire with flames shooting out and black smoke billowing from the second story. The smoke could be seen from as far away as downtown Ashtabula.
