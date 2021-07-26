State supports Covered Bridge Festival and Ashtabula Arts Center with grant 

ASHTABULA — The Ohio Arts Council Board approved $29,000 grants to the Ashtabula Arts Center and $3,157 to the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Of the 746 grants, totaling $18.4 million, 210 were awarded to organizations or individuals in northeast Ohio counties. The total amount awarded to northeast Ohio grantees is $4.4 million. Among the grants in northeast Ohio were artists and arts organizations in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina counties.
“We are very grateful to Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and members of the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate for their continued support of public funding for the arts,” said Donna S. Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council. “This investment will fuel the spirit of innovative resilience that defines Ohio’s arts and cultural sector.”
The designated awards come from the OAC Sustainability grant program (supporting ongoing arts and cultural activities in all genres), along with the OAC Arts Partnership grant program (support for arts education projects that address the needs of individual learners and their communities).
“Throughout the past year and a half, we have been reminded time and time again that the arts are better when we work together,” Collins said. “These grants will support the restoration of arts programming in communities across Ohio, the hiring and rehiring of arts professionals, and the renewed work and livelihoods of artists and arts educators.”
The Covered Bridge Festival and Ashtabula Arts Center were awarded the money to continue to program arts activities. Last year, COVID-19 canceled the festival and the Straw Hat Theater productions.
“The Covered Bridge Festival is always the second weekend in October,” said Ginger Whitehead, executive director of the festival. “The dates for this year’s festival are Oct. 9-10.”
The Ohio Arts Council is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally and economically. Connect with the OAC on Facebook, follow on Twitter, or visit its website at oac.ohio.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.