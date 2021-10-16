State releases abbreviated school report cards

ASHTABULA — The Ohio Department of Education released a very abbreviated version of its annual school report card Thursday.
For the second year in a row, the report cards are missing overall grades for the districts and schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reports also do not contain individual grades or ratings for certain components or performance measures.
According to the ODE website, “The state’s education community experienced unprecedented disruptions during the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report cards look different than in prior years. Even though a lot of data is available, it would not be fair to rate schools based on the data. Therefore, there are no ratings for the second year in a row.”
Although Ashtabula Area City School District and more than 600 other districts aren’t getting letter grades for the school year, other data was released.
“Although the report cards do not have grades this year, we will dig into the data and look for ways to get better,” AACS Superintendent Mark Potts said. “They look a little confusing without grades, but we will take the information they contain and try to use it to improve.”
Attendance rate of the district’s 3,080 students rose to 91.2 percent, while the four-year graduation rate came in at 75.6 percent — up slightly from the previous year’s 74.9 percent.
The four-year graduation rate applies to students in the class of 2020 who graduated within four years. These are the students who entered ninth grade in the fall of 2016 and graduated by the summer of 2020, according to the ODE website.
AACS teachers, which average 17 years experience, boasted a 95.8 percent attendance rate.
When it comes to teaching students to read, 98.5 percent of the district’s third graders met the third-grade reading guarantee requirements for promotion to fourth grade. That’s up from last year’s 97.5 percent.
The district also received kudos for giving every student a laptop computer on which to complete school work.
AACS ranks in the top 1 percent of school districts in Ohio for diversity, and it boasts one of the largest student bodies.
