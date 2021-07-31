Two state parks located in Ashtabula County provide opportunities for tourists and local residents.
The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake opens up to Geneva State Park to the west and the village offerings to the east. Geneva State Park Marina is a busy place during the summer months with boaters taking advantage of easy access to Lake Erie.
The park also offers cabins and Breakwater Beach to cool off from warm summer days.
Pymatuning State Park has many cabins for tourists to use as a hub for activities ranging from fishing, to boating and bird watching.
Both parks have activities occurring throughout the year with the fall a special time for people interested in foliage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.