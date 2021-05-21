SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ohio School Boards Association named three local businesses to the OSBA Business Honor Roll at Wednesday night’s Ashtabula Area City School Board of Education meeting at Lakeside High School.
Given the honors were the Ashtabula City Health Department, the Ashtabula County Health Department and the Robert S. Morrison Foundation.
“The OSBA, AACS Board of Education, students, staff and community extend their appreciation,” said Christine Seuffert, president of the AACS Board of Education. “School-business partnerships greatly benefit all involved. Local businesses play a crucial role in supporting their communities’ schools.”
Seuffert said this support has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic and school districts’ struggle with limited resources.
“Just as businesses support their schools, it is especially important that schools and communities support their local merchants and service providers,” she said. “OSBA and the AACS encourages everyone in the community to recognize the outstanding contributions of the following honored partners.”
