The state has filed a response to Phil Garcia’s appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.
In May of 2018,Garcia pleaded guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree misdemeanors, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison in July 2020, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
Garcia’s attorneys filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court after the 11th District Court of Appeals ruling ordered Garcia to be re-sentenced, but did not vacate his guilty plea.
Garcia was a caterer, Conneaut City Council member, and high school sports official, before being charged with numerous sex-related charges in 2018.
Garcia appealed, claiming the trial court made an error when it denied a request from Garcia to withdraw his guilty plea, that the officer conducting the pre-sentencing investigation of Garcia should have been disqualified, and that he was sentenced to more than the statutory maximum for the crimes to which he pleaded guilty, among other issues.
The appeals court ruled that Garcia had been sentenced to more than the statutory maximum, and ordered the lower court to sentence him again.
On Feb. 3, Garcia’s attorneys filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court, claiming his request to withdraw his guilty plea should have been granted, that the appeals court made an error in finding Garcia intelligently waved his rights when he pleaded guilty, and that probation officers should be forced to recuse themselves if there is an appearance of impropriety.
Earlier this month, the state filed a memorandum opposing Garcia’s Ohio Supreme Court appeal.
The memo states that the trial court did not deviate from previous Ohio Supreme Court rulings and court rules when it denied Garcia’s request to withdraw his guilty plea. The memo also states that Garcia understood the impact of pleading guilty.
Garcia’s appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court suggested the court craft a rule to impose the same rules for recusal on probation officers as those that apply to judges, to preserve the integrity of criminal proceedings.
The state’s response said Garcia only objected to the involvement of the Ashtabula County Probation Department after seeing that the pre-sentencing investigation recommended a maximum sentence, and creating a rule for recusal is unnecessary.
At sentencing, prosecutors said Garcia targeted young Black boys.
The Ohio Supreme Court will now have to decide whether or not to hear the case.
