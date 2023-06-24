The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is pushing back against claims that it asked for a cease-and-desist order to be filed over computer upgrades.
Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office sent a letter to Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas on on Friday, contesting claims from Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole that a cease-and-desist letter sent to county officials was done on the orders of Faber’s office.
O’Toole sent a cease-and-desist order to Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski, copied to commissioners Kathryn Whittington and J.P. Ducro, Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher and four people at a law firm representing the county, demanding the county cease and desist actions on contracts with a company that provides court records services to the county.
“This matter has been referred to the Special Investigation Unit of the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office for review and evaluation,” she said in the letter. The letter states further action could cause civil and criminal liability.
At an Ashtabula County Data Board meeting on Tuesday, O’Toole said she had been told by the Auditor of State’s office to ask the board to cease and desist action on the project.
“This is a temporary request to cease and desist, I was instructed by the state auditor that this was what I should ask for,” O’Toole said at the start of Tuesday’s meeting.
She said the records system upgrades sound like a good idea, but her office has serious concerns about contracts. Those concerns included protecting the county financially in the event of data breaches, among other issues.
“Specifically, I would humbly request a few weeks so that the State Auditor could get back to me in regard to whether or not we should proceed,” she said. “The reason for this, is by involving this body at this point and either voting or not voting for this project, and on the surface, the project, and all these cool things that we put out, is probably not a problem, but what would happen would be, is that that would then involve the data board in potential litigation, as well as the commissioners and the clerks and anybody else that would be involved.”
O’Toole said she asked for an executive session at a previous data board meeting to discuss the issues further, but was voted down.
“I guess I’ll make a formal motion to at least table any further discussion of this pending maybe two weeks, maybe three weeks, just until the state auditor can get back to me,” O’Toole said.
O’Toole said she has a fiduciary obligation to safeguard public funds.
“In the event that I feel that these funds are not being safeguarded, then we have further action, and that’s why I’ve called in the auditor’s office, to basically get a second opinion, to basically get a second opinion, and to see if they see the same concerns as we do, in the office,” O’Toole said.
Later in the meeting, she said the cease-and-desist letter was not her idea, it was from the Auditor of State. An assistant prosecutor from O’Toole’s office also said the letter was on the recommendation of the state auditor’s office.
Before a vote on tabling the issue, O’Toole brought up the state auditor’s office again.
“The commissioners have threatened to move forward with the project, regardless of if it meets legal compliance or not. By giving them this vote, and denying what the state auditor has asked, it removes a singular barrier,” she said.
The letter from the Auditor of State’s office to Thomas, signed by Faber’s chief of staff Sloan Spalding and dated Friday, stated the Auditor of State’s office has not issued or suggested a cease-and-desist order on this issue.
“AOS declined Prosecutor O’Toole’s invitation to engage in or investigate this issue based on information she provided during a telephone conversation with an attorney from our Special Investigations Unit (SIU),” the letter states.
“In fact, SIU determined they lack sufficient information upon which to even make a recommendation to the AOS Special Audit Task Force concerning the issues raised by Prosecutor O’Toole.”
The letter states it is intended to clear up misperceptions and mischaracterizations in response to news coverage and the cease-and-desist letter from O’Toole’s office.
In an email, Thomas, who serves as the chair of the data board, called O’Toole’s statements at the meeting lies.
“On behalf of the Data Board and my fellow elected officials I cannot stress how furious and upset I am at our legal counsel not only lying and fabricating a story, but threatening us as officials in her lie,” he said in the email. “If she was my private counsel, if she was your private counsel, no one would continue having someone like that as their attorney. Her actions are beyond comprehension.”
In an emailed statement, O’Toole denied that she ever misrepresented or misconstrued her communications with Faber’s office.
“Due to the nature of the impromptu meeting of the Data Board, on June 16, 2023, based upon my concerns that were brought forward in my cease-and-desist correspondence, I reached out to, and spoke with an attorney in the Auditor of State’s office SIU unit about various possible contract violations, as well as issues concerning the Data Board,” she said. “Upon detailing my concerns, specifically the lack of communication by the commissioners, the SIU Attorney informed me that his supervisor was not in, and that he would get back to me early next week as to whether or not they wanted to get involved and or review the issues. We also discussed the possibility that I could issue a cease and desist letter if I thought it would help.”
O’Toole said she was informed after the meeting that the state auditor’s office would not be pursuing the issue.
“This does not mean that the Data Board’s involvement with the Equivant contract will not create issues as we continue to work through it,” she said. “It simply means that the Auditor of State is choosing not to get involved at this time. We will continue our research within the Prosecutor’s Office in our effort to safeguard public funds as is our statutory duty under O.R.C. 309.12. I do not know why the Commissioners, and now County Auditor Dave Thomas are engaged in an effort to avoid the Prosecutor’s Office from reviewing contracts—specifically contracts that are in the millions of dollars range. What do they have to hide?”
O’Toole said she will continue in her work as county prosecutor, and will not be bullied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.