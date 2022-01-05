State auditor: James Noyes owes $60,000 in legal fees to AMHA Details of the investigation leading to Noyes' resignation revealed

ASHTABULA — The former executive director of the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) owes AMHA $60,000 in legal fees, according to the 2020 audit by State Auditor Keith Faber’s Office.
James Noyes served as the executive director of the AMHA from December 1994 to June 2020.
In May 2017, a tip was received that Noyes had purchased personal items using state and federal money dating back to June 2014. The issue was eventually referred to the Ohio Auditor of State’s Special Investigative Unit (SIU). The SIU then conducted an investigation into the propriety of the expenditures identified in the complaint.
As the investigation began, the AMHA Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on July 26, 2017 to pay Noyes’ legal expenses resulting from the investigation.
The SIU’s investigation of Noyes’ questionable spending took two years — from 2017- 2019. During the course of the investigation, Noyes incurred legal fees while being represented by attorneys Friedman and Nemecek, LLC, in Cleveland.
On October 21, 2019, SIU interviewed the AMHA’s Board of Commissioners and presented the board with a list containing 84 of Noyes’ questionable credit card purchases. These purchases included audio equipment, recording software, microphones, audio interfacing, speakers and cabling totaling $21,500.
Shortly thereafter, Noyes was placed on paid administrative leave. Following Noyes’ suspension, the AMHA’s Board of Commissioners rescinded their resolution to pay legal fees. Noyes then threatened to sue AMHA.
As a result of the threatened litigation, the AMHA and Noyes entered into a settlement agreement by which Noyes would release AMHA of any claims he may have had against it and resign as executive director, if the AMHA paid $60,000 of his legal fees. The AMHA approved the settlement agreement and Noyes immediately resigned on June 22, 2020.
The AMHA remitted payment directly to Noyes’ attorneys per the terms of the settlement agreement via check dated Nov. 20, 2020 for $60,000.
In December 2020, Noyes was indicted by an Ashtabula County grand jury for attempted theft in office and falsification in a theft offense, both fourth-degree felonies. Noyes pleaded guilty to the offenses on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to two years of community control. He also paid $21,000 in restitution to his former employer.
According to the state auditor’s office, “Ohio law does not allow public entities to pay for an employee’s legal costs unless there is a reasonable and sound basis to conclude that the conduct necessitating legal representation was undertaken as part of a good faith, well-intended attempt to perform or fulfill official duties or responsibilities on behalf of a public employer.”
At the time Noyes’ attorney’s fees were paid, there was evidence that Noyes had not acted in good faith and did not have a well-intended attempt to perform official duties when he used public money to buy sound equipment for his personal use, according to the state auditor’s office. Such conduct necessitated the SIU investigation and Noyes’ accrual of attorney’s fees.
“Therefore, Mr. Noyes was not entitled to legal counsel paid at public expense,” according to a statement from the state auditor’s office.
A finding for recovery was issued against Noyes on Dec. 30, 2021 in the amount of $60,000, in favor of the AMHA General Fund.
“The AMHA board is aware of the state auditor’s finding against Noyes regarding the monies paid by AMHA to Noyes’ attorneys with respect to the criminal case against him,” AMHA attorney Carl Muller said via email Tuesday. “There was no finding against AMHA or its board members.”
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
