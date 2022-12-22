JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas received some good news Monday — the state of Ohio approved his office’s property value changes for 2022.
The changes, totaling a $54 million increase due to new construction in Ashtabula County, were added to prior value bringing the county’s total market value to roughly $6.4 billion for 2022.
“I’d like to thank our staff and community partners for their help in capturing this data and the residents and developers who have invested in our county,” said County Auditor David Thomas.
The Auditor’s Office is responsible for collecting new construction data yearly to add homes, commercial buildings, and other developments to the tax rolls without changing existing property values.
The Village of Geneva-on-the-Lake saw the largest value added with an increase of $14.5 million in new construction, followed by the City of Conneaut with $9 million, and the City of Geneva and Austinburg Township both at $5 million.
“Everybody is on the same page with the same direction and goal, some big projects are here and others are on their way,” said Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor, Dwayne Bennett. “Hearthside Grove is a great example of new development that is helping everyone.”
The Auditor’s Office works with the building departments in the county along with zoning officials and residents to gather the most up-to-date data for construction.
“The key is having correct and fair data,” Thomas said. “If someone builds a home, they should be taxed for it just like everyone else with their existing home.”
New construction value adds tax revenue to local governments while increases in existing properties’ values keeps revenue the same and lowers the tax rate property owners pay.
Thomas said the best scenario is for new building and development to continue in Ashtabula County, which will add to the tax base and over time decrease current property owners’ tax burden.
The Auditor’s Office will now be reviewing tax rates with the Ohio Department of Taxation for changes due to new values and hope to have tax bills available on their website before the new year.
“This is a busy time of year for our real estate department as we crunch numbers and work with the state to get approvals,” he said. “We’re hopeful folks will see bills on our site if they wish to pay to the Treasurer’s Office by year’s end.”
The Auditor’s Office takes their data and figures and works with the Treasurer’s Office who handles bill preparation and mailing, tax collection, and delinquencies. Those who have disagreements over value have the opportunity to file a Board of Revision Appeal with the Auditor’s Office by March 31 to challenge the value of a property for Jan. 1, 2022 value.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.