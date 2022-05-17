ASHTABULA — Area children can start the summer off on the right foot at G.O. Community Development Corporation’s shoe giveaway.
A free pair of shoes is available starting June 4 at G.O. CDC at 3703 Station Ave.
“I’m trying to give everyone a pair,” said Frances Norman, director. “I’m able to give a pair of shoes to just about everybody who comes in.”
Parents or guardians must accompany children.
Registration is available online at gocdc.org.
Any specialty shoe size can be ordered.
The shoes will be prepackaged and each pair will come with two pairs of socks.
“In August, we will be giving out book bags, school shoes and school supplies,” Norman said. “More information will be forthcoming.”
A non-profit organization since 1999, G.O. CDC also houses the Helping Independent Parents program, which gives formula, diapers and wipes out to those in need.
HIP coordinator Julie Lattimer said they have regular formula and some specialty formula in stock.
The soup kitchen, gymnasium and many other services have been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All services will re-open on June 1.
G.O. CDC is the result of the research, planning and coordination of John and the late Mae Salters and the Salters family. The Salters’ vision is to provide a family center committed to providing food, clothing and help for the community.
The group is always looking for volunteers.
For more information, call 440-997-0040.
