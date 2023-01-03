ASHTABULA — After a three-year hiatus, Ashtabula County Medical Center’s Health for Life program resumes Jan. 11.
The 12-week weight loss and wellness program has helped hundreds of people lose thousands of pounds over the past 12 years.
“Due to construction at the plaza and then for COVID-19, we had to suspend Health for Life, but we are excited that this popular program is back,” said June Parmarter, ACMC director of wellness initiatives. “The program focuses on a healthy lifestyle – whether you want to lose weight, tone your body, or learn how to eat healthier to prevent potential health problems in the future.”
Participants attend educational classes twice a month, January through March, and receive free passes to area health and wellness facilities.
Speakers for this year’s Health for Life include primary care and specialty providers, physical therapists, and more.
Health for Life costs $25, which includes special incentives from the following locations:
• Premiere Fitness: Six free passes; participants may join Premiere Fitness on a month-by-month basis through March for $20 a month.
• Ashtabula County YMCA: Six free passes. Also, 50 percent off the YMCA Joiner fee through March.
• Shanti Yoga Love LLC Yoga and Wellness Center: One free class and 10 percent off any membership or class package.
• Jefferson Community Center: Three free day passes.
• SPIRE Institute: Six free passes [only for the Fitness Center]; plus, three free passes to the Striders Walking Program.
• The Yoga House: Three free classes.
Health for Life participants can also earn weekly raffles and program completion prizes such as memberships and passes to local health and fitness facilities, as well as cash prizes.
Registration begins today at Premiere Fitness, or you can register on the Health for Life event on the calendar page at www.acmchealth.org. Participants can weigh in and register until Feb. 1 at Premiere Fitness.
Classes start at 6 p.m., on Jan. 11 in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza Commons, 2131 Lake Ave., Ashtabula. The final meeting and awards ceremony will be April 5.
ACMC’s Health for Life 2023 is sponsored by ACMC and Premiere Fitness and supported by the Ashtabula County YMCA, Shanti Yoga Love LLC Yoga & Wellness Center, Jefferson Community Center, SPIRE Institute, and The Yoga House.
