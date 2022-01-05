Start spreading the news: Kids for Positive Change airing in New York City 

ASHTABULA — Start spreading the news!
Kids for Positive Change launches an eight-episode television series at 11 a.m. today in New York City via NYC Life TV (WNYE).
Ashtabula native, Camille Licate, founded Kids for Positive Change (KPC), an environmental education company.
The Kids for Positive Change series follows Licate, the show’s writer, producer and host, along with Bree, her rescue rooster and children from Ashtabula County, known as the “Kids for Positive Change Team,” as they address environmental problems impacting animals and offer solutions.
In November, the series began airing on PBS television stations in Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina and Louisiana. Now, KPC is heading to the Big Apple.
“It’s a dream come true,” Licate said. “Now more kids will be empowered to take positive action for the planet.”
It’s been eight years since Licate started developing and facilitating KPC educational classroom programs for schools.
Ashtabula Area City school teachers advised Licate and helped her get grants to pilot the program.
KPC eventually expanded to include all AACS and St. John School fourth- and fifth-grade classes, as well as two New York City schools.
“I’ll always remember Kids for Positive Change launched in Ashtabula County with the generous support of the community,” Licate said. “Kids for Positive Change started out as a super tiny seed and has grown into a tree, branching in many positive directions. I’ve been so blessed.”
For more information, visit www.camillelicate.com.
