COLUMBUS — The Star Beacon editor and a reporter earned three first-place awards and a third-place award in the 2020 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper contest.
Editor Ed Puskas took first place in the best editorial writer category. Ross Gallabrese of the (Steubenville) Herald Star finished second in the category, while Benjamin Lanka of The (Newark) Advocate was third.
Judges commented that Puskas’ editorials presented “a strong local voice on social and crime issues and holding local candidates and elected officials accountable.”
Terry garnered two first-place entires — best feature writer and best explanatory reporting — for the second year in a row in each category. The feature writing award included a body of Terry’s work throughout 2020. Those pieces included a story about a 94-year-old woman participating in physical therapy video during the COVID-19 pandemic and a birthday celebration for “Carrot Cake,” a 36-year-old horse.
Terry’s reporting on the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shootings won her the top explanatory reporting award. Judges commented that they “really liked the way the stories flowed.”
Terry also won third place in explanatory writing for her stories on women’s suffrage. The judges commented how they liked her use of sidebars.
“It’s a great honor to receive these awards but I couldn’t have done it without the input from our readers,” Terry said.
“We take pride in bringing our readers stories about people, places and things in Ashtabula County,” Puskas said. “We also take seriously the newspaper’s role as a watchdog for the community. It’s always nice to see that work recognized.”
“Having your work recognized statewide is always a rewarding accomplishment, but this year it is especially significant with the extraordinary efforts made during the pandemic,” Star Beacon Publisher Sharon A. Sorg said
Contest winners were announced on an online ceremony Tuesday.
The Star Beacon competes in Division II, which includes newspapers with a daily circulation between 8,000 and 11,999.
Fifty-two daily newspapers submitted 1,418 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2020. Division II entries were judged by editors from the Mount Pleasant (Michigan) Morning Sun, the Cadillac (Michigan) News and Hearst Newspapers.
