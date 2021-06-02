This August marks the 20th anniversary of the consolidation of Ashtabula and Harbor high schools and the birth of Lakeside High School.
The Star Beacon would like to hear your high school memories and share your photos from any of the three schools. What made your high school special? What are your favorite memories as a Panther, Mariner or Dragon?
If you were in school during the consolidation, what is your take on it all now?
Email to sterry@starbeacon.com or mail to Shelley Terry, c/o Star Beacon, P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
The submission deadline is July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.