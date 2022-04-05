For the second year in a row, Star Beacon Editor Ed Puskas was named the best editorial writer in Division II of the Ohio AP Media Editor contest.
Four of Puskas’ editorials were submitted for the contest. The editorials commented on legal issues from a former head of the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Administration, a proposed plea deal in a murder case, the need for a new Ashtabula County Jail, and the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
Comments from the judge in the category said the editorials had “sharp writing with a point of view and that holds power to account.”
Star Beacon photographer/reporter Warren Dillaway received third place in the Division II Best Feature Photograph category, for his photo “Shooting from a horse.”
The judge in the category said the photo captures a “perfect action moment.”
